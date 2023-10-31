UPDATE: The Memphis Police Department said Thursday that Starla Gunn has been found safe.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says they are searching for a woman who is believed to be sex trafficked somewhere in Texas.
MPD issued a City Watch alert for 20-year-old Starla Gunn on Tuesday. She was reported missing from a home on North 4th Street in Uptown.
According to police, family members say they haven’t seen her in several weeks.
Gunn is described as a 5-foot 2-inch tall woman weighing 125 pounds with short hair.
No further information has been released.
If you have any information about Starla Gunn’s whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or MPD Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.