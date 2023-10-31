UPDATE: The Memphis Police Department said Thursday that Starla Gunn has been found safe.

***

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says they are searching for a woman who is believed to be sex trafficked somewhere in Texas.

MPD issued a City Watch alert for 20-year-old Starla Gunn on Tuesday. She was reported missing from a home on North 4th Street in Uptown.

According to police, family members say they haven’t seen her in several weeks.

Gunn is described as a 5-foot 2-inch tall woman weighing 125 pounds with short hair.

No further information has been released.

Starla Gunn (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information about Starla Gunn’s whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or MPD Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.