MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help looking for a toddler with a feeding tube attached to the left side of her stomach.

Saquoia Samuels

The person who filed the report said when they woke up this morning, they found the front door open, and Saquoia Samuels, 4, was not inside. The location of her disappearance is the 200 block of Caldwell.

According to MPD, Saquoia is 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She last wore a light blue shirt with black pants and pink house shoes. She has a feeding tube on her left side.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are now involved in the search. Officials are asking the public to check their cameras, yards and cars.

If you see her, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.