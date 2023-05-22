MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teenage mother and her one-month-old child.

According to MPD, Marrissa and Grayson Clark were last seen on May 18, leaving their home in the 3100 block of Celt Cove. Marissa’s mother said she last spoke with her on May 21.

Reports say Marissa was going to her boyfriend’s house in the 5000 block of Ruthie Cove.

Marissa is described as being 5’4 and 145 pounds. She has long red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. It is unknown what the child was wearing.

If you see Marissa or Grasyon, you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.