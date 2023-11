MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a teen they say was last seen at the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Medical District.

Jacob Wilder, 19, was last seen in the 1000 block of Union Avenue. A shooting took place in that area around 1:45 a.m., according to reports.

Wilder has not been seen since. He is described as being 5’7 and 161 pounds. He wore a black jacket, jeans and white shoes.

If you see him, contact MPD and 901-545-COPS.