MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a man who was last seen at the AutoZone on Summer Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say Robert Shettlesworth was taken to the store at 2:30 p.m.

The complainant said she never saw Shettlesworth leave the store. When she asked employees about him, they told her that he left the store an hour ago.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a key chain necklace around his neck.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.