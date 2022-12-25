UPDATE: The City Watch for Celste Torres has been canceled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a female juvenile on Saturday.

According to reports, Celste Torres left her home in the 2700 Block of Burns Ave about two months ago. Torres has been in contact with her mother daily since she left.

Police say Torres was last seen walking with a black male in the 2000 block of E. Shelby Dr.

The victim got into a white pickup truck at 2036 E. Shelby Dr., a Shell Gas Station, with two other unknown male blacks, and left the area.

Torres is a Hispanic of light complexion. She is 5’9, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and green jogging pants.

If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, call Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.