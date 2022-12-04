MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for an endangered adult on Sunday.

Keith Alan Runyon is a 60-year-old male. He was last seen taking a MATA bus to Christ Community Health Services located in Binghampton.

Runyon is 5’10 and weighs about 165 pounds.

Police say Runyon has several medical conditions for which we takes medication. He also requires a walker to get around, according to reports.

If you have seen Keith Alan Runyon, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.