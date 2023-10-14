MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing, endangered 12-year-old runaway last seen early Saturday morning.

Kerriona Williams (MPD)

According to police, Kerriona Williams was last seen by her sister at around 3:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ketchum Road. Her mother advised police that Williams was on Instagram communicating with an individual before leaving the home.

She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch, 120-pound girl with red braids and afro puffs. She was last seen wearing all black clothing, police say.

If you see Kerriona or know of her whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.