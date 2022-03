MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Memphis Police say Jakaya Humphrey’s was last seen at Georgina Hills Middle School between 3:15 and 3:30 Thursday afternoon. She did not return home from school.

Jakaya was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with Nike Air Force One sneakers and a pink or red backpack.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677 or the Missing Persons Bureau at (901)-636-4479.