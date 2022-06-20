MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a missing child on Monday.

Hussein Hassan is 1 year old and was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He has black hair and weighs about 30 pounds.

Police said Hussein was taken off his mother by his father, Anthony Thomas on the 2400 block of Hillview in Memphis around 1 am. MPD said that Thomas was last seen driving a 2001 beige/gold Mercedes S-500 with TN tag BHL-6266.

If you have seen Anthony Thomas or Hussein Hassan, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.