MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in the bathroom. He said he assumed she was getting ready for school and he left the house before she did.

Milam is described as 5’9, 150 pounds with long black and red braids. She was last seen wearing light blue/dark blue pajama pants.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.