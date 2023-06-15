UPDATE: As of 7:19 a.m., the city watch for Jamiyah Richmond has been canceled, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Jamiyah Richmond was last seen walking in the 500 block of Boyd at around 4 p.m. She had on a pink T-shirt, blue shorts and flip-flops. Her black hair was pulled up in a ponytail.

If you see Jamiya, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.