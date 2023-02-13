UPDATE: The City Watch for Bobby Franklin has been canceled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Sunday.

According to reports, Bobby Franklin walked out of his home in the 1900 block of James Road while his family was watching the Super Bowl. A relative went looking for him but could not find him.

Franklin is described as 5’9, weighs 175 pounds and has salt and pepper-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, black pants and white shoes.

If you see him or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.