MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An endangered runaway City Watch was issued Sunday for a teen and her baby who have been missing for two weeks.

Police say the victim,17-year old Kiarra Payne, left her Southwest Memphis home on July 23 with her 3-month-old baby girl, Chakalela Payne. The two have not been seen since.

The victim’s mother stated that Kiarra Payne is diagnosed with bipolar disorder but does not take medication.

Payne is described as a 17-year-old girl that is five feet tall and 120 pounds.

If you see her or the child, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 90-636-4479.