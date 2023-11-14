MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a six-month-old boy who was allegedly taken by his father Tuesday.

According to reports, the suspect wanted to see his son, but the mother said no. He reportedly kicked the door and took him.

The infant, Demarrius Reed, was wearing a gray onesie with an egg and bacon design. He was taken from the 5400 block of North Meadowlake Drive in Fox Meadows a little before 8 a.m.

MPD did not release any details regarding the suspect.

If you see Demarrius Read, contact Missing Person or 901-545-2677.