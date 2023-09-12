MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch was issued for an endangered adult who was reportedly kidnapped and is being held for ransom.

According to Memphis Police, Cynthia Freeze’s daughter received a phone call from an unknown person stating that her mother was being held for ransom.

Freeze is 50 years old with brown hair. She is approximately 5’6, 135 pounds and has a hump in her back. There is no description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Cynthia Freeze’s whereabouts is urged to call Memphis Police.