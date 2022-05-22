MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a city watch for a 13-year-old girl.

Juana Gonzalez was last seen around midnight on Sunday in the 3400 block of Macon Road in Nutbush.

Police say Gonzalez got into a black car with an unknown male and left the home on Macon.

She is described as 5’7, 150 pounds with scars on her right arm, wearing all black clothing, black Converse tennis shoes, a hoop nose ring, and carrying a black purse.

If you see Gonzalez or have any information you are urged to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.