UPDATED: The city watch is canceled. Robert Webster Jr. has been located as of Saturday at 2:51 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for an endangered runaway on Saturday.

Robert Webster Jr. is a 12-year-old who left home on foot without permission and has not returned.

According to reports, Webster is 5’0 and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Webster was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a green long-sleeved shirt and gray/white joggers.

If you have seen Robert Webster or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact MPD at 901-545-2677.