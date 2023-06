MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 35-year-old man has been missing for three days, and Memphis Police need your help locating him.

According to MPD, Denarrest Sanders’ family has not seen or heard from him since June 16. His house appeared ransacked, and his 2014 Dodge Charger was not found.

Sanders was last known to be at his home in the 400 block of Mariana Street.

He is described as being 5’11 and 184 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 9901-545-2766.