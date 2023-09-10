MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert was issued for a 21-year-old woman from Hernando, Miss. who was listed as a missing person Sunday.

Tamia Taylor was allegedly supposed to come to Memphis to meet friends and get on the Riverboat at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A friend of Taylor told Taylor’s mother that she did not get on the boat, said Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a missing person call in the 300 Block of Riverside Drive early Sunday morning.

She is described as a 5-foot-7-inch woman wearing a beige shirt, white shorts, a black jacket, and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding Tamia Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.