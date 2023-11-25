MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert was issued by the Memphis Police Department for a missing 74-year-old man.

Johnnie Perry was reported missing from the 1400 block of Southport Drive in Whitehaven Saturday morning.

Johnnie Perry (MPD)

Police say that Perry’s son was unable to find him at his home. Perry has dementia and does not have a cell phone.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is around 195 pounds. According to reports, Perry was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue checkered pants.

If you locate Perry, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.