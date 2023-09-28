MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing child alert has been issued for 11-year-old Kerriona Williams, according to the Memphis Police Department.

On Thursday, the victim’s mother stated her daughter went to bed the night before around 9:00 p.m. When she got up this morning around 5:00 a.m., her daughter was not inside the house.

The 11-year-old victim is 5 foot 3 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has black and red hair braided into an afro puff.

She was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a red jacket, reports state.

Kerriona Williams (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Police say that Williams was last seen at her home near the airport area in the 2700 Block of Ketchum Road.

If seen, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.