MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem.

Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was doing Sunday on Mount Moriah near Quince.

Police said they spotted him traveling 105 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officers eventually caught up with Montealvo at Rhodes and Dogwood. The man said he only stopped because he said was running out of gas.

Montealvo was arrested for reckless driving, drag racing, and possessing a controlled substance.

This is the latest example of Memphis’ drag racing problem.

“I am extraordinarily angry about this,” said Memphis City Councilman Frank Colvett. “This knucklehead decides to put everyone’s life in danger. These are the kind of things on the city council that we get very, very angry with.”

The issue has gotten the attention of the Tennessee General Assembly.

“We got them to approve increased fines for drag racing, for speeding and we intend to go back again next year to the legislature to increase the fines more and potentially be able to impound the vehicle,” Councilman Colvett said.

Newly elected Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor said new laws aren’t necessarily the answer, but better enforcement is.

“I think it’s indicative of a much larger issue. People, for whatever reason, have decided that Memphis is just lawless and that you can just do what you want to do, drive the way that you want to drive and endanger people’s lives,” Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor said. “I was literally run off the road three separate times and had to make evasive moves to keep from getting hit.”

For now, some city leaders say more speed bumps could be coming to a street near you to slow down speeders.

“You know them as speed humps and we also have the ability, as we did on Riverside Drive, to put them out as we see fit, not necessarily if the neighborhood or businesses ask for them,” Councilman Colvett said.

City council members said they will likely discuss the drag racing and speeding problem again in their upcoming meetings.