MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless shelter in Orange Mound had to close its doors after city officials said the building is not safe for occupancy.

The City of Memphis says over the last year they inspected the building and tried to work with the owner, a group called Juice Orange Mound, to fix multiple safety issues.

City officials say the shelter located on Park Avenue does not meet the requirements to be considered a shelter. The building does not have a working smoke detector or sprinkler system, working restrooms, running water, sleeping facilities that separate men from women and children, and does not provide three meals a day.

The City requested the owner of the shelter to complete some minimum safety standards for temporary occupancy through the winter months, but they say that didn’t happen. As a result, the owner of the shelter has been cited to court.

City officials say if the owner chooses to bring the building up to code, they will allow the building to reopen.

You can view the inspection reports here.

WREG is reaching out to Juice Orange Mound for their comment on the matter. We will update this story.