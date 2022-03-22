MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you travel along Memphis and Shelby County highways and interstates, in some cases, this is what will greet you on the side of the road: discarded soft drink bottles, cups, and old cardboard.

The problem is the reason Memphis City Councilmembers and Shelby County Commissioners are talking trash.

“I’m confident each of you are embarrassed and appalled as I am about the trash and illegal dumping along all our roadways,” said Councilman J. Ford Canale. “This is not only an ask, but a plea to please help us out and do more because the citizens deserve better.”

City and county leaders are working on a joint resolution asking the state to increase funding for TDOT’s regular roadside trash cleanup. Councilman J. Ford Canale is the resolution co-sponsor.

“How do we ever plan on recruiting people here to our city and our state when our roadways look like a third world country? It’s so infuriating to me,” he said.

Statewide trash troubles cost TDOT $19 million a year. It’s why TDOT launched its “Nobody trashes Tennessee” campaign featuring celebrities such as Coach Penny Hardaway.

WREG reached out to TDOT to find out what the state and Governor plan to do to clean up the mess. Michael Welch, the TDOT Director of Operations, said a lot of that money would be used for litter in Memphis.

“He’s (the governor) proposing to add four million dollars statewide to our existing litter program. That would mean a million in West Tennessee,” Welch said. “It’s something that’s only our mind and definitely see the issues on the roadway and we share those same concerns and making a lot of effort to try and fix it.”

Director Welch also told us TDOT met with Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s office today about teaming up to get rid of illegal dump sites.