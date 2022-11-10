MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis sent messages to phones across the area Wednesday night in a test of its mass communication system.

Those messages started hitting phones without warning and some questioned their legitimacy.

If you got a text message or voicemail from the City of Memphis Wednesday, it wasn’t a hoax.

We now know those texts and voicemails were in fact from the city.

If you got one, the city is asking you to reply “yes” as confirmation. If you did not get a message, we’re told there will be a way to opt into the program at some point in the future.

The test comes nine weeks after a series of deadly attacks put much of the city on lockdown. At the time, police used social media to warn folks about a lone gunman.. shooting people at random.

By the time it was over, three people were dead and three others wounded. It’s not clear if the new text alerts are directly tied to that attack.

The city posted a short message on Twitter saying “in an effort to serve you better and notify you in times of emergency, the city of Memphis conducted a test today.”