MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced that it is opening warming centers with the approach of colder temperatures.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter from the cold, the Greenlaw Community Center located on 190 Mill Avenue Memphis, TN 38105. These shelters provide temporary refuge from cold weather, and they are not intended to replace local shelters.

If you are seeking full-service shelter accommodations, you should contact the Union Mission (Men’s Shelter) at 901-526-8403 or the Salvation Army (for women and children) at 901-543-8586.

For other shelter services, contact MIFA at 901-529-4545.