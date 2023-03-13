MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown wants to build a sports complex and is looking for partners in the plan.

The city released a photo of an area southeast of Winchester and Forest Hill Irene Road running along Crestwyn Hills Drive. The 46 acres of land could support soccer, baseball, football, rugby, and other sports.

It would also include indoor space and playgrounds with walking paths and a natural park area.

The city said the sports complex could be used year round and attract families and events from across the region.

