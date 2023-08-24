CLARKSDALE, Miss. — City of Clarksdale commissioner Ken Murphey passed away Wednesday after a brief illness, city officials announced.

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday, Mayor Chuck Epsy expressed his condolences to Murphey’s family on behalf of his office and members of the commissioners from all four wards.

“Ken is going to be sincerely missed. He had an incredible impact on our city. Ken was a lifelong resident and tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his hometown,” Mayor Epsy said in part.

The mayor has ordered flags across the city to be lowered in Murphey’s honor.

The City of Clarksdale said a visitation will be held at Clarksdale Civic Auditorium from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery.