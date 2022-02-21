MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis neighborhood is an example of what remained, bags of leaves and tree branches here lined the street following the storm.

City of Memphis officials urges people take proper precautions with anticipation of inclement weather. All eyes are on the skies as the Mid-South anticipates a wet forecast with the potential for high winds.

We spotted crews working near the airport today. They were dressed in rain gear, and they were replacing a utility pole.

Across the street, we noticed multiple fallen branches, potentially from the recent ice storm.

Preventing problems like this and handling issues like hanging limbs, keeps Jason Sengel and his company Robinson Tree Service busy.

“The more we get crazy weather the more important and also pressing it is to get to it,” Sengel said.

They’re working around the clock.

“There’s more than we can get to in any given day,” Sengel said. “We’re doing our best.”

Sengel has this warning with heavy rain:”The main problem with trees and rain would be soil saturation,” Sengel said. “So, if you have a tree that’s already maybe already partially compromised roots or the ice storm it could potentially lead to problems with it uprooting.”

If you think you have a weak tree, Sengel suggests moving cars or other property away from it. So, if something does come down, your property won’t be in the path of destruction.

“If it’s raining a lot the tree guys can’t get out there and do their jobs like they normally would,” Sengel said.

The city of Memphis is also keeping an eye on debris. They’re urging people to make sure you don’t block any storm drains and keep drains and gutters around your home clear.

Live in East Memphis Shay Arthur WREG NC 3