MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis city leaders don’t want the Memphis police to have anything to do with former President Trump’s upcoming visit to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Billboards have been popping up all around town that says Trump’s American Freedom Tour is coming to Memphis on June 18 but council member JB Smiley, Jr. said Trump’s event is not in Memphis and Memphis taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for his security detail.

‘We want to make sure our taxpayer dollars go toward things that provide any actual tangible benefit to the people of Memphis,” said Smiley.

Smiley said that’s why he and Councilman Martavius Jones are backing a resolution urging Memphis police to not provide Trump with an escort to or from the Landers Center.

He said the department is already short-staffed and tax dollars should be spent on keeping Memphis streets safe.

However, the Democrat who is running for Governor of Tennessee admits he doesn’t like Trump’s politics.

“I’m an elected official. My job is to reflect the will of the people who elected me,” said Smiley. “The people of Memphis have significantly said no to his rhetoric.”

In 2018, Trump took part in an event at the Landers Center.

Memphis Police have not said if they provided any security but said they have not been asked to assist this time.

“We want to make sure when that call does come this council has already spoken that our tax dollars need to stay in the city of Memphis,” said Smiley

Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said he should have a better idea next week about what kind of security his department will be providing for Trump’s visit.

Smiley and Jones will present their resolution at the June 7 council meeting.