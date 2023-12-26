MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Christmas behind us, many in Memphis are looking forward to more celebrations, including the big Liberty Bowl game and New Years on Beale Street.

Spots downtown are already bustling as visitors come to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl. While they plan to cheer and party, city leaders are getting ready for the crowds.

Beale Street will also be a big focus as people gather to countdown the new year.

“It’s been great. We live close by Beale Street. We have been here every night. No problem at all. The music has been fantastic,” said Bruce Hawkins.

And city leaders want to keep it that way. The influx of visitors also comes at a time when there is plenty of focus on downtown crime. Car thefts and smash-and-grabs have many on guard.

“We did hear a little bit of a story in Chicago about being careful in Memphis. We have had no issues at all,” said tourist John Tully.

Memphis Police say there are some things you can do to stay safe as well, such as traveling in groups when you are out celebrating, not leaving valuables in your vehicle, and watching what you post on social media since it could alert thieves you are not at home.

Last New Year’s, extra officers were on duty and assisting with the events on Beale Street.

They were also doing traffic checks and working expanded patrols downtown.

You can expect that to continue in 2023 as we countdown to 2024.

Police also say refrain from shooting firearms into the air as a way of celebrating New Year’s Eve. Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Memphis and is extremely dangerous.