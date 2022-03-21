MEMPHIS, Tenn.– In the next 18 months, the Berclair community will have a new 22,000 square foot community center.

City leaders say it’s time to bring the Gaisman Community Center up to date. The plan is to tear down the current center and rebuild it.

The play area and community center will be getting a major facelift including a gymnasium with an elevated walking track, fitness center, community room, art space, conference room and updated soccer fields.

The money for the $12 million project comes from the Accelerate Memphis plan, which has dedicated millions of dollars to upgrading parks and community centers across the city.

While under construction, the pool and current community center will be closed.

Rachel Rodriguez who lives nearby brought her children to Gaisman Park to play Monday. The mom to two young boys said she recently became a victim of crime while running by her home.

“And so to think about like I could come to this place and exercise and be safe, it’s wonderful. I’m really excited for the community,” Rodriguez said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has talked about the importance of community centers and other outlets to help keep children on the right path and out of trouble.

“The more great places we have for them to play soccer and basketball and exercise, the better it is for all of us,” he said.

Mayor Strickland said the new Gaisman community center helps everyone in the neighborhood.

“But it also has the side benefit of engaging young people which you hope reduces crime. Because you know the schools take care of kids you know basically nine months a year during the school year time. But kids need something productive to do when they’re not in school,” he said.

“I’m grateful that there are people that care about making safe places for families to be,” Rodriguez said.