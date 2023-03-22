MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspects broke into a local City Gear Wednesday morning and stole over $5,000 worth of items.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to a business burglary at City Gear on American Way. Once on the scene, police saw two men leaving the clothing store.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge Challenger and a black Mazda CX-5. They drove westbound onto 240 and South Perkins Road, according to reports.

Memphis Police found that the front door and side windows had been vandalized. The store manager said $5,630 worth of hats, shoes, shirts and shorts were stolen.

MPD says no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.