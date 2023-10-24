MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smash-and-grab robbers were at it again Tuesday morning, this time hitting the City Gear store in Parkway Village– again.

Officers responded to a prowler call a little before 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of American Way. When they got to the scene, they saw a portion of the window and a metal gate ripped from the frame of the window.

MPD says numerous clothing items were stolen, but there is no exact value amount at this time.

There is currently no suspect information, but it appeared that the crime happened right below a SkyCop camera.

The business was robbed earlier this year in March, and thieves got away with over $5,000 in merchandise.

According to the Memphis data hub, there have been more than 1,900 business burglaries across the city this year. Residents say they fear the thefts are pushing businesses out of Memphis.

“Once the business leaves, what are you going to do? Where you gone shop at? Where you gone get your clothes at,” a resident nearby said.

When we spoke to the City Gear District Manager back in March, he admitted the smash and grabs had been taking a toll on business. “I don’t really see our stores shutting down, but we do have to do some better at trying to keep the merchandise inside the stores.”