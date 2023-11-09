MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Gear says three employees were caught on camera stealing nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from their Southland Mall store in June.

Kamron Barnes, 21, was arrested in August. Ralondon Chandler, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Thursday. They are both charged with theft of property.

Ralondon Chandler & Kamron Barnes. Courtesy: SCSO

Southland Mall. WREG photo

Police said Barnes, Chandler, and a female employee were seen loading several clothing items into boxes and loading the boxes into several vehicles in the parking lot.

The company said it suffered a $19,800 loss. So far, the female employee has not been charged.

WREG contacted Hibbett Sports, the company that owns City Gear, to see if Barnes and Chandler are still employed by City Gear but have not heard back from anyone.

City Gear has also been hard by burglars this year. This month alone, police have investigated six smash-and-grabs at the businesses. The South Memphis City Gear store was hit twice this week.

Wednesday, Hibbett’s vice president of operations, Robby Bullington, sent a letter to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, requesting a meeting with the office on the Memphis crime issue and even threatening to leave the city.

“This is absolutely not sustainable for our stores in the Memphis area. We are desperate for help from local leaders and other outlets that can help us,” Bullington said.

Bullington said he was still waiting for a reply from the DA’s office but plans to fortify its stores to deter the criminals in the meantime.

Hibbett owns 1,148 Hibbett Sports and City Gear stores in 36 states nationwide.