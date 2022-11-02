MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Problems at the Peppertree Apartment Complex in Whitehaven were once again brought to Environmental Court Wednesday.

Attorneys on the city of Memphis’ side weren’t pleased with what they saw in what was supposed to be a plan to fix things like structural issues at the complex.

“They don’t have any cost estimates. As I’ve told the court, they have no intention of making that place habitable and safe. This is a joke. This is an insult to the court,” said attorney Bruce McMullen.

Attorneys representing the complex disagreed and said steps have been taken. They asked for a continuance to have its own engineer, who wasn’t available Wednesday to testify about the complex’s structure.

“We’re trying to present this to the court not to escape any type of responsibility, we’re trying to comply with the statute in terms of presenting something to the court,” said attorney Alexander Wharton.

This comes after walkways at the complex collapsed twice in less than a month and there was a fire at the leasing office in August.

Jennifer Sink, chief legal officer for the city of Memphis said the city has been prepared for several months now to relocate the tenants if necessary.

“The city has been very concerned for a long time about the state of this property and the safety and well-being of its tenants. They deserve to have safe and affordable housing and they’re not getting it right now,” she said. “There needs to be a significant investment by the owner in that property to make it safe to do the structural repairs that are necessary as well as addressing a number of other security-related issues that have caused that property to be plagued with crime for over 10 years now.”

The engineer working with Peppertree is set to testify about the complex next week when the complex will be back in court. We will keep you posted as we learn more.