MEMPHIS, Tenn. – City Council members are getting ready for their 2023 Crime Summit in Memphis next week.

The summit will consist of a panel discussion about crime in Memphis featuring guests from MPD Police Chief CJ Davis, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, and many others.

This is an opportunity for residents and community leaders to come together and create change within their communities.

The summit will be held Thursday, March 30 at 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue.

Council members are asking residents to submit questions ahead of time to be answered during the panel here.