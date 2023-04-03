MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis city council member is getting a big thank-you from police, who say he stepped up to help them catch two alleged car thieves in East Memphis.

It started with a car crash at Poplar Avenue and Truse Parkway last Thursday. Police say a man and a woman in that car tried to leave the scene.

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle

That’s when witness Chase Carlisle, who represents the East Memphis area on City Council, snapped some photos of the accident and the suspects.

Police say leads provided by Carlisle helped them track down the suspects, who they identified as Jessie Clampitt, 25, and Brooke Peters, 26.

The vehicle they were in was found to be stolen, police said. That vehicle sustained damage in the wreck, as did an innocent bystander’s vehicle.

Clampitt and Peters are charged with felony theft of property, felony drug possession (methamphetamine) and leaving the scene of an accident.

“Many thanks to our vigilant council member for providing the leads necessary to arrest the suspects,” Memphis Police wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said Clampitt was released with no bond and Peters was given a $10,000 bond.

This is the second time Carlisle is known to have been on the scene during a crime; in January 2022, he stepped in to help a woman after witnessing a robbery at Poplar and Cleveland.

Last Month, Carlisle said he was proposing a city budget that would provide $15 million in funding to bring up top-line MPD officer salaries to the highest level in the region.