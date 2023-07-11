MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council wants to add regulations to the short-term leasing industry in the Bluff City.

With complaints about short-term rentals in the Mid-South being used to throw large house parties, three major changes are coming.

The first change is a permit for the rental is now required. The second change puts a cap on the number of bedrooms a short-term rental can have. If your short-term rental has more than three bedrooms, you will be denied.

“In some cases, council members were getting complaints about short-term rental properties that had eight nine sleeping rooms and by nature they just turned into party houses,” said John Zeanah, Director of Planning and Community Development.

The person seeking the permit must also provide proof of ownership, be current on their taxes, provide proof of insurance, and a local emergency contact number. The permit is also not permanent, meaning it can be revoked.

The property must also pass an inspection by a code inspector. Residences already established as short-term rentals with the city are grandfathered in without any new regulations. The changes only apply to properties that got their designation after July 1.

The permit fee costs $300 and has to be renewed annually for $150.

Several council members voiced concerns about parties and asked Zeanah what can be done if the owner doesn’t follow the rules.

“If you have constituents that are concerned about properties being used as a party house that need to be submitted as a complaint as a zoning violation, we can open a case we can investigate it and in all likely hood there is an action that we can take,” he said.

Permits will be issued by the City of Memphis division of Public Works.