MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle announced Tuesday that he and other council members will put forth a budget resolution worth nearly $30 million, half of which would be dedicated to police salaries.

The added $15 million for officer salaries would bring Memphis up to the top pay for officers in the area, he said.

“If you want to be competitive, at the end of the day, it all comes down to money, full stop,” Carlisle said. “You have to be able to have the best possible compensation package if you want the best possible police officers. It’s just a fact.”

Memphis Police dispatchers answer some 780,000 calls a year, MPD officials said. But Carlisle said Memphis Police Department has some of the lowest top-out pay in the area.

The Memphis Police Department is seeking a complement of 2,500 officers. The department stands at about 1,900 officers, and recruiting has been a challenge.

Part of that, Carlisle says, is because officers now face criminals armed with high-powered weapons.

“We’re living in a world that did not exist 30 years ago, and we have to face and be real about that,” he said. “When these officers leave their house, like Geoffrey Redd did, they may not come home.”

In addition to police salaries, Carlisle said his resolution would include another $5 million annually for affordable housing, $5 million for MATA and $5 million for services like parks and libraries.

Carlisle did not specify a funding source but said a revenue increase might be needed. The city’s budget discussions for the fiscal year 2024 are beginning soon.