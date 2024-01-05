MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Next Tuesday during its first meeting of the year, councilmembers will consider Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis’ reappointment and several other mayoral appointments.

This comes after Mayor Paul Young announced that Davis, the city’s first female African American police chief, will continue to oversee the department.

“I’m going to pose a question to everybody in the City of Memphis. Has crime gotten better in the past four years,” said JB Smiley, City Council Chairman.

Smiley says this new council won’t rubber stamp appointments or reappointments like in the past.

“I’m disappointed in the council for the last four years and I’m optimistic that this council will do our jobs, which is we’re not going to be rubber-stamped on any particular agenda and we will not be told what to do. We will do our job for the people,” Smiley said. “Based on the information I have as a returning council member, which is their record and what I hear from the community. That’s how I’ll be making my decision. I want it to be an opportunity for public discourse. So, we’re not going to rush the appointments.”

Davis became police chief in the middle of 2021 after the retirement of Michael Rallings. But she faced controversy after Tyre Nichols was beaten by officers with MPD’s Scorpion Unit. The unit was disbanded three weeks after Nichols’ beating and public pressure.

The Department of Justice is also in the middle of a pattern-or-practice investigation into MPD. Davis says it’s about having good officers in her department and holding them accountable.

“The ones that are doing the work every day that continue to do good work every day, we got to continue to support them, but also ensure that we’re holding them accountable to do the right thing all the time,” Davis said.

WREG did reach out to all 13 Memphis City Council members. Some did not respond or specifically reveal how they would vote.

Councilwoman Rhonda Logan said in an email to WREG, “Everyone is looking forward to collaborating with Mayor Young and his administration. We are looking forward to change and uplift our city and our communities. Public Safety is top of mind and first priority for all.”