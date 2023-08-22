MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is asking the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to step in and help Memphis police officers patrol the downtown area.

Just a week after a mass shooting that left eight people injured at BB King and Peabody in downtown Memphis, City Council wants the sheriff’s office to help MPD get things under control.

“We are the largest tax payers in Shelby County and we deserve the protection that our tax dollars go to,” said Chairman Martavius Jones.

The city council voted in favor of a resolution Tuesday asking the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to provide ongoing assistance to help keep people safe in downtown Memphis.

Jones first asked Chief CJ Davis what it would take to make the resolution a reality.

“I don’t know if anything is really standing in the way at this point. We have not had the conversation to make the request for just permanent help,” Davis said.

“I’m a permanent taxpayer of Shelby County so as my taxes are going to Shelby County. I want some of that coming back to Memphis,” Jones said.

The mass shooting prompted MPD to roll out a new traffic safety plan that will now become permanent.

“If we cannot find a way to make Memphians and tourist alike feel safe and comfortable downtown, we will lose this city,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle.

As a formality, MPD had to invite the sheriff’s office to join their efforts. Sheriff Floyd Bonner pledged his support to fighting crime in inner city Memphis.

“I just want it to be known that I Sheriff Bonner have never said no to the Memphis Police Department,” he said. “All we have to do is get an ask. I will say to this body it was no need to pass a resolution. I mean, anyone of you could have called me and asked the question.”

“The conversation with the sheriff’s will be what permanent staff can we count on to be a part of this plan,” said Chief Davis.

As for the next steps, the resolution will head to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners who will have to sign off on the assistance.