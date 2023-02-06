MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday morning is expected to be busy at Memphis City Hall. The council is calling on the police chief and other organizations to answer their list of questions.

This is the first time they meet following the arrests of five now-former officers for the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols.

“A lot of folks on council want discussions and want action,” Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas said. “It’s going to take time, but also action. You have to have a commitment to that action.”

One of the items she wants to discuss is community policing and where MPD stands on expanding the unit. It’s something she and other council members have been pushing for, for quite some time.

“I don’t think we are introducing items and putting items on the agenda that is a strict do it or we are going to have an issue. It’s a let’s do this, how can we do this effectively, and how can we help you make this happen,” Easter-Thomas said.

On Tuesday, council members will call on Chief CJ Davis to talk about reforms within her department and have asked other organizations like the Afro-American Police Association and the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board to speak.

Other items council members plan to address include a resolution requesting MPD’s specialized units immediately suspend conducting pretextual traffic stops and an independent review process of MPD incidents involving the use of excessive, unnecessary, and/or deadly force by officers.

Activists said they will be at the meeting to give their demands to the council.

The Public Safety Committee meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.