MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis City Council has advanced a resolution to ask Mayor Jim Strickland to launch a national search for MLGW’s next president and CEO.

Mayor Strickland selected longtime city chief operating officer Doug McGowen as his top pick for the job last week.

However, five council members voted in favor of a non-binding resolution to ask the mayor to conduct a nationwide search before hiring anyone.

Councilman Martavius Jones is presenting a resolution now requesting Mayor Jim Strickland to conduct a national search to fill the vacancy for President & CEO of MLGW. Currently the mayor has nominated city COO Doug McGowen. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/trubhwR9XE — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) October 11, 2022

We asked outgoing MLGW CEO J.T. Young if he thought McGowen was the right person for the job.

“Well, that’s for the council to decide. Doug and I have worked together since I’ve been here. He was actually a part of the interview process when I came in and Doug and I have worked together on a number of things,” he said.

The resolution goes before the full city council at their next meeting on October 18.