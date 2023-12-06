MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council approved MLGW’s request to raise electric rates by 12% over the coming years.

Over the next three years, your electric bill will go up 12% gradually. Gas and water rates will remain the same.

MLGW President Doug McGowen said electric rates have remained steady over the past four decades, but inflation and aging infrastructure have caught up with the city.

McGowen said outages have become twice as frequent, and last three times as long. Part of the money from the rate increase will go towards replacing older transformers and replacing underground wiring.

He also says the cost of the rate increase is less than the cost of a fridge full of food that can ruined by a power outage.

Even with the increase, average bills will remain the lowest in the country, among utilities surveyed, according to MLGW.