MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Round two of winter weather is expected to hit the Memphis area Thursday, but what does that mean for road conditions as the city is already trying to clear off snow from the first storm?

“We have treated the road so much just clearing what’s out there. So there is gonna be material on the road ways, and some in many places,” said Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

Knecht says his crews have already put salt and brine on the roads for the first storm, which helps for any icing that comes Thursday.

“The ice will set on top of compacted snow, and you know either intermix with it, and form a little more dense layer of snow and ice combination, and this, it becomes very difficult to to get it to address it,” he said.

He says the salt will eventually liquefy and turn into a brine.

“Because we’ve been treating these roads so much, you could still see salt residue on top of the roads now, so that that’s the same principle as brining. It’s just having a salt residue sitting there to kind of stop the ice from bonding to the pavement,” Knecht said.

He says coming out of this will take time and snow plowing will continue, but it takes awhile to get through all the streets they have to plow.

“Our commitment is on the bridges and overpasses and inclines and declines to try to make sure those are as good as we can keep them,” Knecht said. “Until we get warmer weather, it’s going to be an ongoing effort.”

Another round of freezing precipitation will bring its own challenges.

“Definitely, if it’s gonna make the treacherous situation worse,” Knecht said. “The fact that we have such a big city and so many miles of streets will create challenges if we do get an icing event.”

Knecht says Public Works crews will continue their non-stop work rotation and use all resources in the field.