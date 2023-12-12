MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City Auto of Memphis is giving away a $20,000 reward for the return of two Corvettes stolen from their dealership in northeast Memphis Monday night.

Stan Norton, City Auto’s President, says $10,000 per car is the reward that will be given in exchange for any information leading to the return of the vehicles. No questions asked.

(Photo courtesy: City Auto of Memphis)

The following is a description of the stolen vehicles:

2014 C7 Convertible Stingray Corvette, Arctic White Exterior, Kalahari Tan Interior, Tan Soft Top, 6.2L V8, 6-Speed Automatic VIN IGIYF3D71E5124923

2015 C7 Coupe Stingray Z51, Night Race Blue Metallic Exterior (appears dark gray), Brownstone Interior, 6.2L V8, 8-Speed Automatic VIN 1G1M2D72F5118615

“It is with great frustration that as a private business, we must take this action to address the rampant crime happening across our community and the lack of accountability of repeat offenders who continue to wage war on citizens and businesses across Memphis,” Norton said. “Thefts like this impact the livelihood and safety of our employees. We are asking for the community to stand up.”

If you have information about either vehicle, contact William Brigance, the City Auto General Manager at 901-377-9502.