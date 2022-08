MEMPHIS, Tenn — After this week’s fire and two recent walkway collapses, attorneys for the City of Memphis are once again asking a judge to stop the Peppertree Apartments from taking new tenants and renewing leases.

It’s the latest in an ongoing legal battle over claims the property is a public nuisance.

In new documents filed Thursday, the city says “the conditions at Peppertree are dangerous to its tenants.”

The request for a temporary restraining order could come up at a hearing later today.