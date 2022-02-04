MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The City of Memphis along with the Office of Emergency Management, Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security are joining forces with the American Red Cross and faith-based partners to open three Respite Centers as residents struggle with extended power outages and extreme cold.

The Respite Centers will be open Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide a place to warm up, charge your phone and other devices, information and snacks.

The centers will be at the following locations:

Dave Wells Community – 915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, Tennessee 38107

Orange Mound Community Center – 2572 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38114

Bellevue Baptist Church – 2000 Appling Rd, Cordova, TN 38016

Those seeking entry will be required to take a COVID test as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Masking is strongly encouraged.

The Hickory Hill Community Center at 3910 Ridgeway Road will also be in continuous operation as a warming center for those who are looking to get out of the cold.

Those needing overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to reach out to their partners at:

Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue – (901)-526-8403

The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue – (901)-529-4545

Additional shelters – call (901) 529-4545

If you need transportation, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at (901)-297-1680.